Zakharova does not disclose details of Russian, Turkish FMs’ talks on Armenia-Turkey relations

I would not like to disclose all these details, as the process is not finished yet; diplomacy should have the opportunity to work on such a sensitive topic. Maria Zakharova, the official representative of the Russian foreign ministry, stated this during Wednesday's press briefing, when asked to inform about the details of the meeting between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu regarding the normalization of Armenia-Turkey relations.
"We are in favor of resuming the mutually respectful dialogue between Armenia and Turkey; it started with our [i.e., Russia] direct participation in January 2022. We are convinced that such warming [of relations between Armenia and Turkey] contributes to the improvement of the overall situation in the South Caucasus. We see that the process is gaining huge momentum in recent times, and we are ready to continue providing the necessary support," Zakharova added.