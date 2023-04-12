News
MFA: Russia asked Armenia to explain information about participating in joint military exercises with NATO
Region:World News, Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

Moscow has asked Yerevan for an explanation regarding the information about Armenia's participation in joint military exercises with NATO. Maria Zakharova, the official representative of the Russian foreign ministry, announced this during Wednesday's press briefing.

"We have asked the Armenian partners for an official explanation regarding their participation in the NATO military exercises. We will decide our reaction after receiving a response," she added.

"Certainly, Yerevan's refusal to hold CSTO military exercises in its territory causes regret and does not contribute to the increase of regional security," the Russian foreign ministry spokesperson said.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
