EU monitoring mission in Armenia ‘not present in the area’ when Azerbaijan attacked

Armenia National Security Service Border Guard Troops’ commander dismissed

Armenia MOD: Tegh village incident that led to undesirable consequences was due to deployment adjustment

Mayor of France’s Lyon expresses unconditional support to people of Karabakh

Pashinyan: Armenian side had recognized Nagorno-Karabakh as part of Azerbaijan

Criminal proceedings launched into Armenia soldiers being killed, wounded by Azerbaijan near Tegh village

Chairman-in-Office: OSCE supports continuation of Armenia-Azerbaijan direct contacts

MFA: Russia asked Armenia to explain information about participating in joint military exercises with NATO

Zakharova does not disclose details of Russian, Turkish FMs’ talks on Armenia-Turkey relations

Russia MFA spox: CSTO mission deployment details can be talked about when Armenia is ready

Zakharova: Russia favors complete unblocking of Lachin corridor

Russia MFA: Other players’ engagement will lead to Armenia-Azerbaijan relations’ destabilization

EU calls on Armenia and Azerbaijan to intensify border delimitation talks, until then to respect 1991 line

Russia MFA spox: Yerevan, Baku accepted proposal to hold another bilateral talks

Pallone: This is another senseless provocation from Azerbaijani forces against Armenia

Zakharova: Russia Border Guard Service, army took measures to de-escalate situation near Armenia’s Tegh village

Armenia deputy defense minister on possible Azerbaijan provocations again: Nothing can be ruled out

Armenia MP: Azerbaijanis demanded not to do engineering work, our soldiers responded, battle started from that

Marukyan: This is continuation of attacks carried out against Armenia in May and November 2021, in September 2022

About 100 killed in airstrikes in rural Myanmar

Criminal proceedings to be launched against Armenia opposition MP Mher Sahakyan

Armenia MP: Army corps commander was there, talks were to be held but Azerbaijan resorted to provocation

Mher Grigoryan, US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State discuss security issues in Armenia, region

Parliament observes minute of silence in memory of Armenia soldiers who died yesterday

Newspaper: How Europe reacts to yesterday's provocation by Azerbaijanis?

Anahit Manasyan is elected Armenia ombudsperson

Armenia MOD: No significant ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan recorded at night

MOD: 3 of wounded Armenia soldiers in satisfactory condition, other 3 in moderate, severe, critical condition

RA MOD announces names of soldiers killed by Azerbaijani Armed Forces

As of 10:15 p.m., the situation on the frontline is relatively stable. RA Ministry of Defense

The destruction of Artsakh and Syunik is a key issue for Turkey and Azerbaijan. David Babayan

Suren Papikyan interrupts his working visit and returns to Armenia

Azerbaijan’s provocation is another encroachment on the territorial integrity of the Republic of Armenia. MFA

Azerbaijan MOD publicizes data on own losses during latest Baku provocation

Russia MOD: 2 ceasefire violations recorded in Karabakh

The reason for Azerbaijan's aggression is not being sanctioned by the international community. Edmon Marukyan

Four Armenian soldiers killed, six wounded because of Azerbaijani provocation. MOD

Video shows how Azerbaijani soldiers approach and open fire at Armenian soldiers

Armenia National Assembly cancels special session

Legislature deputy speaker on Azerbaijani infiltration into Armenia: Not case where accountability is implied

Azerbaijanis opened fire in direction of Sotk

Armenia MOD: Azerbaijan army continues provocation, uses mortars

Azerbaijani shooting resumes in direction of Armenia’s Tegh village

Haykakan Zhamanak: Armenia Special Army Corps commander wounded in skirmish

MOD: Armenian side has casualties and wounded, according to preliminary data

Shots fired at Tegh village area, Armenia has casualty

Armenia parliament vice-speaker: Turkey border shall be open for 3rd countries’ citizens at summer’s beginning

Armenia lawmaker: Azerbaijan has violated mutual understanding on Karabakh issue

Sargis Khandanyan: Armenia does not ‘play football’ on CSTO issue

Armenia Prosecutor General submits petition to parliament for consent to prosecute opposition MP

Ruling force MP: Before sending mission, CSTO must record Armenia territory’s occupation

Photo ‘traps’ of Armenia’s Khosrov Forest State Reserve ‘capture’ grizzly bear again

Peskov calls information about Egypt president's covert shipment of rockets to Russia ‘sensational lie’

The Washington Post: Egypt planned to secretly send up to 40,000 rockets to Russia, leaked US document says

Earthquake hits Iran-Turkey border zone, also felt in Armenia

Sharm El Sheikh-Yerevan flight that landed in Turkey arrives in Armenia capital

Bortnikov: Terrorists want to destabilize the situation in Caucasus

15 more people from Karabakh transferred to Armenia medical centers, 10 patients return

Russia airspace to be closed for flights to Europe until 2029, Eurocontrol announces

Armenia defense minister visits NATO Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe (PHOTOS)

North Korea leader announces strengthening of war deterrence forces

AraratBank provides support to 100 children from underprivileged families

Foreign Affairs: External threat may force Iran to enter into open conflict on Armenia’s side

Foreigners make about 400 real estate sales transactions in Armenia in February

Russia emergency service: UAV falls in Belgorod city airport territory on Monday

Armenia becomes donor to International Development Association of World Bank

Bitcoin rises nearly 7% to $30,200

Sharm El Sheikh-Yerevan flight lands in Turkey

Karabakh authorities send proposal to hold meeting to Azerbaijani side

shamshyan.com: Man, 57, found dead at downtown Yerevan churchyard

Yerevan city council supposed to elect new mayor today but majority faction not attending session

Armenia legislature kicks off regular 4-day session

Newspaper: Armenia, Azerbaijan see further negotiations on Washington platform

Next-generation Countryman crossover’s first photos surface

Scientific miracle: Atom’s first photo is 5 years old

shamshyan.com: Man who returned from Moscow dies suddenly at Yerevan international airport

Woman who threw umbrella at Armenia PM is released from custody

Turkey FM: We coordinate every step with Armenia with Azerbaijan

Woman detained after throwing umbrella at PM Pashinyan in Armenia village

Tokayev: Kazakhstan supports Azerbaijan-Armenia relations’ normalization process

Aliyev: Work on peace treaty with Armenia not going very smoothly

Turkey FM: It would have been difficult for Azerbaijan to take Karabakh if we had not manufactured UAVs

Yerevan subway resumes normal operations

Shamkhani: Any geographical change in South Caucasus will play into hands of enemies of regional security, stability

Politico: EU mission in Armenia may cast shadow over Azerbaijan-EU natural gas deal

Technical breakdown at Yerevan subway

Philippines, US to hold largest joint military exercise in their history

Azerbaijan arrests 4 more people suspected of ‘collaboration with Iranian special services’

CNN: US wiretaps Zelenskyy telephone conversations

MTS Armenia company to not be sold

Sputnik Armenia: CSTO mission ready to arrive in Armenia, Russian ambassador says

Aurora Humanitarian Initiative Selection Committee honorary co-chair Benjamin Ferencz passes

Mayor of France’s Lyon pays tribute to Armenian Genocide victims, Karabakh wars’ martyrs

US Navy destroyer illegally enters South China Sea, Beijing says

Azerbaijanis found in Armenia rural community, they knock on house door

MOD: Azerbaijan soldier found, detained in Armenia

Armenia MFA: Azerbaijan goal is to subject Karabakh to ethnic cleansing even 35 years after Maragha crime

EU mission presence in Armenia near Azerbaijan border ‘worries Baku’

2 Azerbaijan servicemen go missing

Russia interior ministry notes countries whose citizenship is most often obtained by Russians, Armenia among them