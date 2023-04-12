News
Mayor of France’s Lyon expresses unconditional support to people of Karabakh
Mayor of France’s Lyon expresses unconditional support to people of Karabakh
Region:World News, Karabakh
Theme: Politics

Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergey Ghazaryan on Tuesday received the mayor of Lyon, France, Gregory Doucet, who has arrived in Armenia’s capital Yerevan on an official visit, as well as the delegation headed by him. The meeting took place at the permanent representation of the Artsakh in Armenia.

The interlocutors discussed the situation in and around Artsakh created as a result of the war in 2020, and touched upon the humanitarian challenges caused by the ongoing Azerbaijani blockade of Artsakh, the latter’s foreign ministry informs Armenian News-NEWS.am.

The mayor of Lyon expressed his unconditional support to the people of Artsakh, and emphasized the need to immediately lift the aforesaid blockade.

Ghazaryan, in turn, noted that the people of Artsakh highly appreciate the warm and friendly attitude of France towards Artsakh, and expressed his gratitude to Doucet for initiating the meeting.
