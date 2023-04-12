News
Armenia MOD: Tegh village incident that led to undesirable consequences was due to deployment adjustment
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Certain deployment adjustments are being carried out as a result of the non-fulfillment of the April 1st agreements and the deployment of the Azerbaijani armed forces in that area of the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan since March 29; for this purpose they were also deployed in that area temporarily, until the final clarification of the matter. Defense minister Suren Papikyan stated this during Wednesday’s question-and-answer session at the National Assembly of Armenia.

"While making these adjustments, there are even dozens of cases during the day when, due to engineering work, either the opposite side or our own [armed] forces negotiated with each other, adjusted, and it is because of this that we had announcements that some parts of the border line are already adjusted and there are no problems. And due to a similar adjustment, the well-known incident took place [in Tegh village of Armenia’s Syunik Province], which led to a clash and unwanted consequences," said Papikyan.

According to the Armenian minister of defense, after December 15 of last year, the border guard forces of Armenia are stationed in various places, and the Azerbaijani soldiers are on the opposite side.

"Basically, it is that part that is disputable; it continues to be adjusted", Papikyan added.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
