Russia MOD: 4 ceasefire violations recorded in Karabakh

Four violations of the ceasefire were recorded in the Askeran region of Nagorno-Karabakh, according to Wednesday’s news bulletin of the Russian Ministry of Defense (MOD).
There were no affected.
The command of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Nagorno-Karabakh is conducting an investigation jointly with the Azerbaijani and Armenian sides.
Also, a convoy with humanitarian cargo was escorted along the Goris-Stepanakert motorway.
The Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno-Karabakh continue to work together with the general staffs of the armed forces of Armenia and Azerbaijan in order to ensure security and prevent possible incidents.