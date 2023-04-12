News
Russia MOD: 4 ceasefire violations recorded in Karabakh
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics, Incidents

Four violations of the ceasefire were recorded in the Askeran region of Nagorno-Karabakh, according to Wednesday’s news bulletin of the Russian Ministry of Defense (MOD).

There were no affected.

The command of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Nagorno-Karabakh is conducting an investigation jointly with the Azerbaijani and Armenian sides.

Also, a convoy with humanitarian cargo was escorted along the Goris-Stepanakert motorway.

The Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno-Karabakh continue to work together with the general staffs of the armed forces of Armenia and Azerbaijan in order to ensure security and prevent possible incidents.
