US State Department on Armenia’s Tegh village incident: Use of force to resolve disputes is unacceptable
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society

In response to VOA Armenian Service's inquiry about the deadly clash between the armed forces of Armenia and Azerbaijan near the village of Tegh in Armenia, the US Department of State called the use of force to resolve disputes unacceptable, and stressed that it disrupts the negotiation process.

In its response, the US State Department wrote that they are sorry for Tuesday’s deadly clash between Armenian and Azerbaijani forces that resulted in several casualties, and extended condolences to the families of the dead and injured.

It added that the conflict cannot have a military solution, the use of force to resolve disputes is unacceptable, and the only way to a lasting peace is at the negotiating table, whereas the use of force disrupts negotiations.
