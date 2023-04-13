News
shamshyan.com: Murder in Armenia’s Syunik Province, 6 gunshot wounds found on body of security guard, 57
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society, Incidents

A murder was committed Wednesday with the use of a firearm in Syunik Province of Armenia, shamshyan.com reported.

At around 6:30pm, the police received a call from the Kapan city medical center, informing that an ambulance team was dispatched to the Zangezur Copper-Molybdenum Combine pipeline maintenance guard post in the Shgharshik-Banavan enlarged community, where they found a man's dead body.

The police and investigators found out that the deceased was Syunik resident Hayrapet Meliksetyan, 57, who was working as a custodian at the aforementioned plant.

According to the preliminary conclusion of the forensic doctor, six gunshot wounds were found on the body, including in the head and stomach.

The Investigative Committee of Armenia launched a murder investigation into this incident.

A forensic medical examination of the body has been ordered.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
