Armenia FM to Derek Hogan: Provocation near Tegh village was another manifestation of Azerbaijan aggressive policy

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan on Wednesday had a telephone conversation with US acting Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Derek Hogan.
The interlocutors touched upon regional security issues, the Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs reports.
Mirzoyan presented the details of the provocation carried out by the Azerbaijani armed forces in the area of Tegh village of Armenia’s Syunik Province on Tuesday, noting that it was another manifestation of the general aggressive policy of Azerbaijan, also aimed at disrupting the efforts to continue the peace negotiations.
Views were exchanged on the humanitarian crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh and on issues of normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan. Ararat Mirzoyan reaffirmed Armenia's commitment to the peace process and presented the approaches of the Armenian side to the settlement of existing problems.