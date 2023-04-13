Newspaper: Karabakh soldiers who showed necessary resistance to Azerbaijan military are rewarded

Past daily of Armenia writes: (…) both the Armed Forces of Armenia and the Defense Army of the Artsakh [(Nagorno-Karabakh)] Republic, despite the difficulties and obstacles, heroically fulfill their tasks.
This is evidenced also by the necessary responses given to the terrorist actions, provocations of Azerbaijanis in recent days.
Now, more than ever, it is highly important to encourage and support the army, the heroically resisting military. In particular, according to a source of the newspaper, the military who reacted quickly and showed the necessary resistance during the Azerbaijani aggression of March 5 have received a monetary reward from the former Minister of State of Artsakh, Ruben Vardanyan.
Let's remind that on that day, a sabotage team of the Azerbaijani armed forces targeted and opened fire on the shift car of the [Artsakh] Police Passport and Visa Department in the area called "Khaypalu" in Artsakh. 3 police officers were killed as a result of the sabotage infiltration.