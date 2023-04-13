Newly elected Armenia ombudsperson announces her priority objective in this capacity

Anahit Manasyan, who on Wednesday was elected as the new Human Rights Defender (Ombudsperson) of Armenia by the ruling majority faction in parliament, made a post on Facebook, indicating what her primary objective will be in that capacity. Manasyan wrote as follows:

Dear compatriots,

In this period full of challenges for our motherland, I have taken on the mission of Human Rights Defender with serious responsibility.

I will strive to use all my knowledge and experience for the improvement of the mechanisms for protection of human rights in the Republic of Armenia.

When I was thinking about taking on this responsibility, I began to analyze the values I hold. They have accompanied me since my childhood, thanks to the upbringing I received. I have never betrayed those principles, namely: kindness, compassion for people and their fates, humanity, dignity, justice, honesty and infinite faith in knowledge.

It is important to note that the position of Human Rights Defender is not a political one. The process of the latter's election and tenure cannot be like that either. Hence, all my activities will be structured with that idea in mind.

I will strive to make the Human Rights Defender Institution a platform on the way to achieve public tolerance and solidarity, keeping it free from all possible political speculations.

My primary goal is to create an environment of respect for human dignity and rights in an atmosphere of public tolerance, bearing in mind the importance of the principle of separation and balance of powers.

I do not consider making critical statements to be the only tool I will use in my position as the Human Rights Defender. I will give special importance to the mechanisms of mediation between the public and state bodies (officials), as well as to the formation of a proper atmosphere for the protection of human rights through education.

I am sure that at this difficult stage, the priority goal for all of us should be to honestly look at our problems and find solutions for them with joint efforts, in an atmosphere of mutual respect and cooperation.

I believe that violence does not lead to any end result. At the same time, I am convinced that it is possible to win only by maintaining dignity.

And in this context, I emphasize that each of us individually, as well as we as a collective society, should do everything to preserve our dignity.

I will try to show the rest of my vision and values with my work.

Thank you!