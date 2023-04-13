Armenia to have trade attaché in Germany

At Thursday's Cabinet session, the Armenian government made a decision to create the post of trade attaché of Armenia in Germany.

In the explanation of the respective decision, it is noted that in Germany is the second top donor country, after the US, providing financial and technical support to Armenia.

Also, the German GIZ and KfW offices are planned to be opened in Armenia.

The implementation of large investment projects in Armenia in several domains is being discussed with the German side.

According to the Statistics Committee of Armenia, the latter's trade with Germany in 2022 amounted to US$530.42 million, which is an increase by 83% compared to 2021.

A 35%-40% increase in trade between Armenia and Germany is expected every year.

The office of the trade attaché of Armenia in Germany is planned to be located in the German capital, Berlin.