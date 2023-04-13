Armenia PM: It failed to deploy border guards without escalation of tension

Despite all our efforts, unfortunately it failed to implement the ongoing deployment of border guards at the Tegh village section of the Armenia-Azerbaijani border without escalation [of tension]. This was stated by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan at the start of Thursday’s Cabinet session of the Armenian government.
"On March 11, the Azerbaijani armed forces carried out another provocation in that section, as a result of which four servicemen of our armed forces were killed, selflessly fulfilling their military duty and defending the sovereign territory of Armenia. Please let’s pay tribute to our fallen brothers with a minute of silence," said the Armenian PM.
At around 4pm on Tuesday, a group of Azerbaijani soldiers approached—under the pretext of adjusting the deployment sites—the Armenian servicemen carrying out engineering work in the vicinity of Tegh village of Armenia’s Syunik Province, provoked them, opened gun fire, then fired—with weapons of various calibers—at these Armenian soldiers. And as a result of the ensuing exchange of fire, the Armenian side has four casualties and six wounded. There are casualties and wounded on the Azerbaijani side, too.