News
ՀայEngРус
Thursday
April 13
USD
388.21
EUR
424.12
RUB
4.73
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Thursday
April 13
ՀայEngРус
USD
388.21
EUR
424.12
RUB
4.73
Show news feed
Premier: Armenia ready for reopening of transport links, delimitation of borders
Premier: Armenia ready for reopening of transport links, delimitation of borders
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


Despite all the difficulties, we continue to be committed to and engaged in the policy of settling all regional issues, the Nagorno-Karabakh problem, and Armenia-Azerbaijan relations through negotiations. This was stated by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan at Thursday’s Cabinet session of the Armenian government.

"We are ready also for the reopening of regional economic and transport links, based on the principles we voiced earlier. We are ready also for the delimitation of borders [with Azerbaijan] on the basis of the Prague and Sochi agreements," the Armenian PM emphasized.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia village youth tell how they caught Azerbaijani
They are from Achanan village of Syunik Province…
 Azerbaijani who crossed border into Armenia is caught by locals, found in Achanan village territory
The search for him had continued for three days…
 2nd Azerbaijan soldier found, detained in Armenia
The Ministry of Defense of Armenia informed...
 Armenian health minister: Wounded soldier in critical condition due to Azerbaijan provocation has stabilized
Anahit Avanesyan added that there is some positive change in the conditions of the other wounded servicemen as well…
 Pashinyan: We are ready to withdraw troops to safe distance along Armenia-Azerbaijan 1991 border
The situation since March 30 at the Tegh village section of Armenia needs a detailed examination, the PM said…
 Azerbaijan MFA accuses France foreign ministry of ‘smear campaign’ and ‘unfair position’
In connection with the latest Azerbaijani military aggression against Armenia…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos