Premier: Armenia ready for reopening of transport links, delimitation of borders

Despite all the difficulties, we continue to be committed to and engaged in the policy of settling all regional issues, the Nagorno-Karabakh problem, and Armenia-Azerbaijan relations through negotiations. This was stated by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan at Thursday’s Cabinet session of the Armenian government.
"We are ready also for the reopening of regional economic and transport links, based on the principles we voiced earlier. We are ready also for the delimitation of borders [with Azerbaijan] on the basis of the Prague and Sochi agreements," the Armenian PM emphasized.