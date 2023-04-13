Armenian health minister: Wounded soldier in critical condition due to Azerbaijan provocation has stabilized

The serviceman, who was wounded as a result of the Azerbaijani provocation and is in critical condition, has stabilized. Minister of health Anahit Avanesyan told reporters about this after Thursday’s Cabinet meeting of the Armenian government.

She added that there is some positive change in the conditions of the other wounded soldiers as well.

"Those who are in Sisian, the situation is satisfactory, we don't have any problems," said the health minister.

Four Armenian servicemen were killed and six others were wounded as a result of the Azerbaijani military provocation Tuesday toward Tegh village of Armenia’s Syunik Province. Three of the wounded servicemen are in satisfactory condition, and the other three are in moderate, severe, and critical condition, respectively. Four of the wounded are in capital Yerevan, and the other two—in Sisan town.

The soldier in critical condition is a contract serviceman. Armen Gyozalyan, Commander of the Special Army Corps, is also among the wounded.