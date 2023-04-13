Armenia Investigative Committee issues statement on murder of security guard, 56, in Syunik Province

The Investigative Committee of Armenia is investigating the murder of a 56-year-old man at the Zangezur Copper-Molybdenum Combine guard post in the Shgharshik community of Kapan city of Syunik Province, the committee informed in a statement..
At 6:10pm on Wednesday, a call and a report was received from the Kapan city medical center and the Kapan police department that there was a body of a dead man with gunshot wounds at the aforesaid guard post.
The Investigative Committee of Armenia has launched a criminal investigation into this incident.
Upon inspection of the scene, the body of a 56-year-old man with gunshot wounds was found in front of the mobile cabin. Samples were taken from the scene, a gun was found in the cabin, as well as some other objects of interest to the investigation.
A forensic examination of the body has been ordered.
The criminal investigation is in progress.