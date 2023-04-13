News
Thursday
April 13
News
Armenia Investigative Committee issues statement on murder of security guard, 56, in Syunik Province
Armenia Investigative Committee issues statement on murder of security guard, 56, in Syunik Province
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

The Investigative Committee of Armenia is investigating the murder of a 56-year-old man at the Zangezur Copper-Molybdenum Combine guard post in the Shgharshik community of Kapan city of Syunik Province, the committee informed in a statement..

At 6:10pm on Wednesday, a call and a report was received from the Kapan city medical center and the Kapan police department that there was a body of a dead man with gunshot wounds at the aforesaid guard post.

The Investigative Committee of Armenia has launched a criminal investigation into this incident.

Upon inspection of the scene, the body of a 56-year-old man with gunshot wounds was found in front of the mobile cabin. Samples were taken from the scene, a gun was found in the cabin, as well as some other objects of interest to the investigation.

A forensic examination of the body has been ordered.

The criminal investigation is in progress.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
