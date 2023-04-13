Armenia village youth tell how they caught Azerbaijani

One of the two Azerbaijanis who had crossed the border of Armenia three days ago was found by three youth from Achanan village of Syunik Province. Armenian News-NEWS.am contacted one of these youth, Gor Ohanjanyan, who told us the details of this incident.

"My friend and I had left the village, were going to the city—Kapan. On the way we saw him in a Turkish [i.e., Azerbaijani] military uniform. We stopped, asked questions, and understood that he is a Turk [i.e., Azerbaijani]. Then my other friend Ashot came, we all stood up. We caught [him], then the police came and asked us what we were doing here, why we caught [him], etc.," said Gor, in particular.

Also, he described the condition in which this Azerbaijani was found.

"He was wet, in a dirty condition. There were bullets, masks with him, he had mixed ammunition. There was a phone as well in his hand; it was the phone of the person who was found murdered in the [Zangezur Copper-Molybdenum] Combine [guard post]," said Gor.

According to the statement of the Ministry of Defense (MOD) of Armenia, on Monday between 1am and 2am, a serviceman of the armed forces of Azerbaijan was found and detained in the territory of Armenia. There was another soldier with him, and the search for him continued for three days.

Azerbaijani media, citing the MOD of that country, had reported the disappearance of two Azerbaijani servicemen. It was said that they had gotten lost in the direction of Nakhichevan due to bad weather and low visibility.

These Azerbaijanis were in Bnunis village of Syunik Province, and they had knocked on the door of a local resident’s house. The first detained Azerbaijani was found in Ashotavan village.

Local residents told that these Azerbaijanis had knocked on the door of a local resident’s house for a long time, the landlady had opened the door, seen masked soldiers, closed the door, and called the police. The Azerbaijani, who was caught by the locals, was in civilian clothes.

Bununis and Ashotavan villages are quite far, about 20km away, from the Azerbaijani positions,.

Armenian Prime Minister Pashinyan had stated in parliament Wednesday that according to the information they have, the second Azerbaijani soldier had said in the border village not long after crossing the border that he had regretted it and wanted to return.