OSCE Chairman-in-Office: I am here to find out if there is possibility to build bridges between Yerevan and Baku

I am here to find out if there is a possibility to build bridges between Yerevan and Baku. The visiting OSCE Chairperson-in-Office and Foreign Minister of North Macedonia, Bujar Osmani, announced this during Thursday’s joint news conference in Yerevan with Armenian foreign minister Ararat Mirzoyan.
Osmani specifically noted the issue of Azerbaijan's ongoing blockade of the Lachin corridor, which concerns the Armenian side.
"On the first days of working as the [OSCE] Chairman-in-Office, I had a telephone conversation with my colleague Mirzoyan, then a meeting took place in Vienna where the [Armenian foreign] minister presented his position regarding the Lachin corridor. Yesterday, in [Azerbaijani capital] Baku, I raised humanitarian issues. Today I will raise these questions here to find out if there is an opportunity to build bridges. The OSCE is a platform for constant dialogue between countries. The priority of our chairmanship is to focus on people's needs," said the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office.