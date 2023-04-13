News
Thursday
April 13
Thursday
April 13
OSCE Chairman-in-Office: I am here to find out if there is possibility to build bridges between Yerevan and Baku
Region:World News, Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

I am here to find out if there is a possibility to build bridges between Yerevan and Baku. The visiting OSCE Chairperson-in-Office and Foreign Minister of North Macedonia, Bujar Osmani, announced this during Thursday’s joint news conference in Yerevan with Armenian foreign minister Ararat Mirzoyan. 

Osmani specifically noted the issue of Azerbaijan's ongoing blockade of the Lachin corridor, which concerns the Armenian side.

"On the first days of working as the [OSCE] Chairman-in-Office, I had a telephone conversation with my colleague Mirzoyan, then a meeting took place in Vienna where the [Armenian foreign] minister presented his position regarding the Lachin corridor. Yesterday, in [Azerbaijani capital] Baku, I raised humanitarian issues. Today I will raise these questions here to find out if there is an opportunity to build bridges. The OSCE is a platform for constant dialogue between countries. The priority of our chairmanship is to focus on people's needs," said the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office.
Հայերեն and Русский
Armenia PM to Bujar Osmani: This visit is good opportunity to get familiarized with complicated situation
Nikol Pashinyan received the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Foreign Minister of North Macedonia…
 South Korea bans its citizens from traveling to Armenia-Azerbaijan border region
The South Korean foreign ministry said…
 Chairman-in-Office: OSCE toolkit provides mechanisms to assist peace process between Armenians and Azerbaijanis
"We are aware that there are opposing assessments from some sides,” Bujar Osmani said…
 Osmani: We are ready for any efforts to achieve positive dynamics between Azerbaijan and Armenia
North Macedonia, as the current chairing country in the OSCE, strives for the settlement of the issues affecting Armenia and Azerbaijan, said OSCE Chairperson-in-Office and Foreign Minister of North Macedonia…
 Armenia FM: Replacing army with guards on Azerbaijan border should be part of final settlement
According to Mirzoyan, handing over border protection to border guards will considerably reduce the probability of new conflicts, including infiltration…
 Armenia MFA: Rumors about OSCE Minsk Group activities’ termination are greatly exaggerated
Ararat Mirzoyan categorically opposed Azerbaijan’s respective claims…
