News
ՀայEngРус
Thursday
April 13
USD
387.97
EUR
427.35
RUB
4.75
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Thursday
April 13
ՀայEngРус
USD
387.97
EUR
427.35
RUB
4.75
Show news feed
Karabakh President convenes working consultation, security challenges discussed
Karabakh President convenes working consultation, security challenges discussed
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Politics

Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) President Arayik Harutyunyan on Thursday convened a working consultation with the participation of representatives of the law enforcement agencies, the Artsakh President's office informs Armenian News-NEWS.am.

New security challenges that have arisen in the conditions of the four-months-long blockade of Artsakh by Azerbaijan, and the process of the work aimed at overcoming them were on the discussion agenda.

Also, the Artsakh President gave a number of new instructions to the officials in attendance, emphasizing the importance of their consistent fulfillment.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia PM to Bujar Osmani: This visit is good opportunity to get familiarized with complicated situation
Nikol Pashinyan received the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Foreign Minister of North Macedonia…
 Zakharova: Russia favors complete unblocking of Lachin corridor
"Respective efforts are being made by the Russian Federation Ministry of Defense, the command of the peacekeeping contingent [in Nagorno-Karabakh],” the Russian foreign ministry spokesperson noted…
 Armenia lawmaker: Azerbaijan has violated mutual understanding on Karabakh issue
The Karabakh issue is about the rights and safety of the Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh…
 15 more people from Karabakh transferred to Armenia medical centers, 10 patients return
Through the mediation of the Red Cross...
 Karabakh authorities send proposal to hold meeting to Azerbaijani side
Through the mediation of Russian peacekeepers...
 Russian peacekeepers evacuate 63 Russia citizens from Karabakh
Including five children…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos