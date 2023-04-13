Karabakh President convenes working consultation, security challenges discussed

Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) President Arayik Harutyunyan on Thursday convened a working consultation with the participation of representatives of the law enforcement agencies, the Artsakh President's office informs Armenian News-NEWS.am.
New security challenges that have arisen in the conditions of the four-months-long blockade of Artsakh by Azerbaijan, and the process of the work aimed at overcoming them were on the discussion agenda.
Also, the Artsakh President gave a number of new instructions to the officials in attendance, emphasizing the importance of their consistent fulfillment.