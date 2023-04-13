South Korea bans its citizens from traveling to Armenia-Azerbaijan border region

South Korea on Thursday decided to ban its nationals from traveling to the border region between Armenia and Azerbaijan, the foreign ministry said, The Korea Times reported, citing Yonhap news agency.
The Level 4 travel alert, the highest in the South Korean government's four-tier travel advisory system, for the region will take effect Saturday, according to the ministry.
The aforesaid region has been subject to a Level 3 advisory since August 2020. The South Korean foreign ministry decided to elevate this advisory due to continued armed clashes in the area.
The United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and Japan have also banned their nationals from traveling to the border region between Armenia and Azerbaijan.