South Korea bans its citizens from traveling to Armenia-Azerbaijan border region
South Korea bans its citizens from traveling to Armenia-Azerbaijan border region
Region:World News, Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

South Korea on Thursday decided to ban its nationals from traveling to the border region between Armenia and Azerbaijan, the foreign ministry said, The Korea Times reported, citing Yonhap news agency.

The Level 4 travel alert, the highest in the South Korean government's four-tier travel advisory system, for the region will take effect Saturday, according to the ministry.

The aforesaid region has been subject to a Level 3 advisory since August 2020. The South Korean foreign ministry decided to elevate this advisory due to continued armed clashes in the area.

The United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and Japan have also banned their nationals from traveling to the border region between Armenia and Azerbaijan.
All
Armenia PM to Bujar Osmani: This visit is good opportunity to get familiarized with complicated situation
Nikol Pashinyan received the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Foreign Minister of North Macedonia…
 OSCE Chairman-in-Office: I am here to find out if there is possibility to build bridges between Yerevan and Baku
“The OSCE is a platform for constant dialogue between countries,” Bujar Osmani stated in Yerevan…
 Chairman-in-Office: OSCE toolkit provides mechanisms to assist peace process between Armenians and Azerbaijanis
"We are aware that there are opposing assessments from some sides,” Bujar Osmani said…
 Osmani: We are ready for any efforts to achieve positive dynamics between Azerbaijan and Armenia
North Macedonia, as the current chairing country in the OSCE, strives for the settlement of the issues affecting Armenia and Azerbaijan, said OSCE Chairperson-in-Office and Foreign Minister of North Macedonia…
 Armenia FM: Replacing army with guards on Azerbaijan border should be part of final settlement
According to Mirzoyan, handing over border protection to border guards will considerably reduce the probability of new conflicts, including infiltration…
 Armenia MFA: Rumors about OSCE Minsk Group activities’ termination are greatly exaggerated
Ararat Mirzoyan categorically opposed Azerbaijan’s respective claims…
