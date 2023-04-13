News
MFA: Shushi is Artsakh’s integral part in territorial, cultural, economic, historical aspects
MFA: Shushi is Artsakh’s integral part in territorial, cultural, economic, historical aspects
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) foreign ministry issued a comment on the visit of a delegation of TURKSOY National Commissions for UNESCO to Artsakh’s Azerbaijani-occupied city of Shushi. The comment reads as follows:

We strongly condemn the visit of the delegation of the National Commissions for UNESCO of the member states of the International Organization of Turkic Culture to the occupied Armenian city of Shushi on 8 April. It is obvious that this illegal visit, as well as holding other similar events in the occupied Armenian city of Shushi, are aimed at legitimising by Azerbaijan and its allies the results of the aggressive war unleashed by Baku in 2020 and the illegal use of force against the Republic of Artsakh and its people. We emphasise again that the city of Shushi is an integral part of Artsakh, both in the territorial, cultural, economic and historical aspects.

The visit by the National Commissions for UNESCO to Shushi looks even more blasphemous and provocative against the backdrop of the illegal blockade of Artsakh that has been going on for 4 months now, as well as the systematic destruction of Armenian religious, historical and cultural monuments and the falsification of their identity in the territories that came under the control of the Azerbaijani armed forces, including in the ancient Armenian city of Shushi, and the persistent obstruction by the Azerbaijani authorities of sending a UNESCO assessment mission to Nagorno-Karabakh to conduct an inventory and assessment of the state of cultural heritage sites.

By such actions, the Azerbaijani authorities seek to obtain from representatives of individual states and international structures tacit approval of their criminal plans to carry out ethnic cleansing aimed at leaving Artsakh without Armenians and traces of the centuries-old Armenian presence. The abuse of kinship ties between countries and peoples to falsify history and promote their own political narratives is unacceptable and does not contribute to strengthening peace and mutual understanding among peoples.

In this regard, we remind once again that the ongoing acts of vandalism and desecration by Azerbaijan against Armenian churches and other cultural and religious monuments in Artsakh, including in the occupied Armenian city of Shushi, constitute gross violations of international law, as well as the Order of the International Court of Justice of 7 December 2021 on the indication of provisional measures.
