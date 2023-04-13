he 12th protest against pension reform takes place in France

Opponents of pension reform in France are holding their 12th national strike. The event takes place one day before the Constitutional Council is to decide on the legitimacy of the government project. The retirement age is planned to be raised from 62 to 64 years, Euronews reports.
The leader of the General Confederation of Labor, Sophie Binet, told reporters that the protest movement continues. "I can confirm that we will meet many more times and you will come back for more mobilization days. So this day is definitely not the last, unless Emmanuel Macron tonight cancels the pension reform. In which case it will be the last day," she said.
"And tomorrow we'll invite you to a big party," Binet added.
Outages this Thursday affected oil refineries, public transportation, the education sector, and the postal service. Airline communications were also disrupted because of the strike. About 20 percent of flights were reportedly canceled or delayed.