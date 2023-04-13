Police and demonstrators clash on the 12th day of demonstrations in France

During the protest against the pension reform in Paris, clashes with the police increased, and the police began to brutally push back the protesters.
The demonstration was divided into several blocks, each with flashpoints of clashes between demonstrators and police. Protesters throw rocks, paint cans, and glass bottles at police officers. The police responded by closing ranks and using shields and tear gas against the protesters.
Several people were injured and medics are trying to help them on the spot. Several more people were arrested.
According to Euronews, hours before the march began in Paris, protesters placed bags of garbage in front of the Constitutional Council, which is expected to decide on Friday whether to repeal some or all parts of the law.
The garbage dumps have been cleared, but a new strike of garbage collectors dedicated to national protest marches has been announced. As a result of last month's strike, the streets of the French capital were filled with stinky waste for several days.
Security forces guard the Constitutional Council, near the site of the Paris march, and Paris police chief Laurent Nunez inspects the site.