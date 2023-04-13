Russia MOD: No ceasefire violations recorded in Karabakh during last 24 hours

The Russian peacekeeping contingent continues to carry out tasks in the territory of Nagorno-Karabakh. This is stated in Thursday’s information bulletin of the Ministry of Defense (MOD) of Russia regarding the activities of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone.
At thirty observation posts, Russian peacekeepers monitor the situation around the clock and oversee the observance of the ceasefire. No ceasefire violations were recorded during the last 24 hours.
Three routes were patrolled in the Martakert and Martuni regions and at the Lachin corridor.
Also, Russian peacekeepers escorted a convoy with humanitarian goods along the Goris-Stepanakert motorway.
Continued collaboration is maintained with the general staffs of the armed forces of Azerbaijan and Armenia to ensure the safety of the Russian peacekeepers and prevent possible incidents.