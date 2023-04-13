Today Human Rights Defender of Armenia, Ms. Anahit Manasyan, had a phone conversation with the Human Rights Ombudsman of Artsakh, Mr. Gegham Stepanyan, on her own initiative. This is reported by the Office of the Human Rights Defender of Armenia reports.
In her speech, Ms. Manasyan emphasized the key importance of ensuring the continuity of effective cooperation with the Artsakh Ombudsman, expressing her willingness to deepen and enhance further collaboration.
The parties specifically referred to the humanitarian situation in Artsakh, human rights, and international humanitarian law violations as a result of the blockade of the Lachin Corridor by Azerbaijan, and discussed the possibilities of addressing them.
The parties agreed to continue joint activities of the two institutions in this direction, aimed at recording and targeting the continuous human rights violations by Azerbaijan.
Mr. Stepanyan congratulated the Defender on assuming this responsible mission and reaffirmed the commitment to sustainable cooperation.