Brazil's president in China called for abandoning the dollar

Brazilian President Lula da Silva, during a visit to China, called to abandon the dollar in favor of national currencies. This is reported by the Financial Times.
"Why can't we trade based on our own currencies? Who decided that the dollar became a currency after the gold standard disappeared? Why can't the BRICS bank have a currency to finance trade relations between Brazil and China, and between Brazil and other countries? It is difficult because it is not familiar to us," he said.
According to Bloomberg, the Brazilian president called on the BRICS countries to find an alternative to the dollar in foreign trade.