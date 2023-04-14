News
Armenia MOD: Sanitary vehicle staff not hospitalized
Armenia MOD: Sanitary vehicle staff not hospitalized
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

Reports about the hospitalization of the personnel of the Ministry of Defense (MOD) sanitary vehicle involved in an accident do not correspond to the truth, according to the MOD of Armenia.

The medical assistants in this vehicle and its driver sustained minor injuries and did not even need to be hospitalized.

No one was admitted to inpatient treatment in hospital, and they received outpatient care.

We reported earlier that a truck and an MOD sanitary vehicle collided in Syunik Province, and the driver of the sanitary vehicle and two medical assistants inside were taken to the hospital.
