USD depreciating against several other major currencies

On Friday morning, the value of the US dollar (USD) fell against several other major currencies, including the euro and the yen, according to trading data.
Statistics on the slowdown of inflation in the US have contributed to the expectation that the US Federal Reserve System may loosen monetary policy and end the cycle of interest rate hikes.
The exchange rate of one euro against the USD increased to $1.107, compared to $1.1044 in the summary of the previous trading, and the USD exchange rate against the yen decreased to 132.38—against 132.56.
The USD index—the exchange rate against a basket of currencies of six US trading partners—fell by 0.18 percent to 100.83 points.
Since the beginning of the week, the USD index has decreased by 1.25 percent, whereas the exchange rate of the euro against the USD has increased by 1.6 percent.