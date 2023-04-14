News
Armenia Security Council chief on Azerbaijan border stability: We expect Brussels to take appropriate steps
Armenia Security Council chief on Azerbaijan border stability: We expect Brussels to take appropriate steps
Region:World News, Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

When the EU observers were deployed in the territory of Armenia, Azerbaijan was trying to discredit or try to show that the EU observers will not fulfill their mission properly. Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia, Armen Grigoryan, stated this in an interview to Civilnet.

"Naturally, this incident near Tegh village [off Armenia’s Syunik Province] is aimed at the EU observers because the expectation is also that the deployment of EU observers will be a deterrent tool for Azerbaijan. However, Azerbaijan continues the military rhetoric and organizing of provocations. This naturally worries us, it worries Brussels. We expect that Brussels will take appropriate steps so that we are convinced that Azerbaijan will not use false pretexts, as was the case of Tegh village, to organize a provocation," he said.

Also, Grigoryan stated that ensuring stability along its borders is on Armenia's agenda.

"I believe it should be on the agenda of Brussels, too, so that we know how we react to the created situation," he said.

And to the remark that Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova had stated that the presence of foreign forces in the area destabilizes the situation, the head of the Security Council of Armenia responded: "The Russian presence on the borders of Armenia dates back to the 1990s, and there have been many cases of destabilization. Our conviction is that if there is an additional effort, EU observers can create an opportunity so that there is stability."
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
