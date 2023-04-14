Armenia police hand over Azerbaijani found in Kapan city area to National Security Service

The police have handed over the Azerbaijani, who was found in the Kapan city area, to the National Security Service, Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from the Police of Armenia.
This Azerbaijani was found three days later in the Kapan area and rendered ineffective by a group of youth from Achanan village of Syunik Province, and they had informed the law enforcement officers about this.
On Monday, two Azerbaijani soldiers crossed the border of Armenia. One of them was detained on the same day in Ashotavan village of Syunik, whereas the other was sought by law enforcement officers for three days. They went to Bnunis village of Syunik, where the locals said that these Azerbaijanis had knocked on the door of the local resident's house for a long time, the landlady had opened the door, seen masked soldiers, closed the door, and called the police.
To note, Armenian Prime Minister Pashinyan had stated in parliament Wednesday that according to the information they have, the second Azerbaijani soldier had said in the border village not long after crossing the border that he had regretted it and wanted to return.