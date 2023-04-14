Karabakh NSS deputy director, head of presidential Central Information Department are dismissed

Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) President Arayik Harutyunyan signed a number of decrees, we learn from the office of the Artsakh President.
According to these decrees:
Hunan Hayrumyan was dismissed from the post of Deputy Director of the National Security Service (NSS) of Artsakh Republic, in connection with his transfer to another job.
Vahram Poghosyan was dismissed from the position of Head of the Central Information Department of the Office of the Artsakh President and Deputy Head of the Office of the Artsakh President, according to his own request.