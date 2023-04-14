News
Armenia ruling force lawmaker: PM’s orders are mandatory for execution
Armenia ruling force lawmaker: PM’s orders are mandatory for execution
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan gave instructions regarding Tegh village of Syunik Province. Andranik Kocharyan, a member of the ruling majority "Civil Contract" Faction in the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia and chair of the NA Standing Committee on Defense and Security, stated this during Friday’s press briefing at the NA.

According to him, these assignments should have been carried out by March 30; that is, before the advance of Azerbaijani forces in that direction.

"The Prime Minister's orders are mandatory for execution, but this does not always happen flawlessly," said Kocharyan.

At the same time, he assured that the Armenian authorities will be consistent in finding and punishing the guilty.

The ruling force MP noted that the aforesaid assignments are given while discussing a situation, therefore they could be given during a regular meeting of the Security Council.

But Kocharyan could not specify the exact date, assuring, however, that "it definitely happened."

Earlier, PM Pashinyan announced in the parliament that a number of security assignments were failed. And almost simultaneously with this announcement, the commander of the Border Guard Troops of the National Security Service of Armenia, Colonel Arman Maralchyan, was dismissed.
