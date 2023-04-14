Armenia Security Council secretary: International presence needed to resolve many security issues in Karabakh

We have said that we will not negotiate on the Lachin corridor issue; we have the same position now as well. Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia, Armen Grigoryan, stated this in an interview to Civilnet.
"Everything is arranged in this matter. All that is needed is for Azerbaijan to fulfill its obligations, and Russia must push the Azerbaijanis out of the Lachin corridor because according to the [trilateral] statement of November 9, [2020,] the Lachin corridor shall be under the control of the Russian peacekeeping forces," he said.
Reflecting on the topic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) security, Grigoryan said: "Security for Nagorno-Karabakh can be the removal of Azerbaijani armed forces from the line contact of Nagorno-Karabakh to a certain distance. Additional security guarantees can be the international presence in Nagorno-Karabakh and the Lachin corridor. The Stepanakert-Baku negotiation format can be a security guarantee by its very nature if there is an international presence and the arrangements that are being made in those negotiations create guarantees."
When asked how he envisions an international presence in Nagorno-Karabakh if Russian peacekeepers are already stationed there, Grigoryan responded: "The international presence is more global than only the presence of the West. The international presence can guarantee so that the security guarantees that we had hoped for in Artsakh are not yet in place to start working. We are aware that many security issues are not being resolved in Nagorno-Karabakh, and there is a need for an international presence to resolve them. There are different forms of international presence; for example, it can be [a] civilian [presence]. The important thing here is the security guarantees that we want to receive.
“If the [Lachin] corridor is currently closed [by Azerbaijan] and a [resultant] humanitarian crisis is developing there [in Artsakh], shouldn't we try to respond to it? From the beginning, we tried to resolve [it] with existing mechanisms, we talked with the Russian Federation. We saw that there are no such solutions; we hope that there will be. But, also, we are working in another direction so that we can guarantee security with an international presence."