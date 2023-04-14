CIS FMs’ next meeting slated for October in Kyrgyzstan

The next meeting of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) Council of Foreign Ministers will take place on October 12 in Bishkek, the capital of Kyrgyzstan, CIS Secretary General Sergey Lebedev announced, RIA Novosti reported.
A regular meeting of the Council of Foreign Affairs Ministers of the CIS member countries was held Friday in Samarkand, Uzbekistan.
"A decision was made in a narrow format to hold the next session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the CIS on October 12 in Bishkek," Lebedev said at the extended session of this council.
On the agenda of the Samarkand meeting are about ten matters regarding various domains of cooperation in the territory of the CIS. An exchange of views of the FMs of the CIS countries on urgent international and regional issues is planned, too.
The CIS was established in December 1991, after the collapse of the USSR. In 2023, the chairing country of the CIS is Kyrgyzstan.