News
ՀայEngРус
Friday
April 14
USD
388.2
EUR
429.19
RUB
4.76
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Friday
April 14
ՀայEngРус
USD
388.2
EUR
429.19
RUB
4.76
Show news feed
CIS FMs’ next meeting slated for October in Kyrgyzstan
CIS FMs’ next meeting slated for October in Kyrgyzstan
Region:World News, Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

The next meeting of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) Council of Foreign Ministers will take place on October 12 in Bishkek, the capital of Kyrgyzstan, CIS Secretary General  Sergey Lebedev announced, RIA Novosti reported.

A regular meeting of the Council of Foreign Affairs Ministers of the CIS member countries was held Friday in Samarkand, Uzbekistan.

"A decision was made in a narrow format to hold the next session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the CIS on October 12 in Bishkek," Lebedev said at the extended session of this council.

On the agenda of the Samarkand meeting are about ten matters regarding various domains of cooperation in the territory of the CIS. An exchange of views of the FMs of the CIS countries on urgent international and regional issues is planned, too.

The CIS was established in December 1991, after the collapse of the USSR. In 2023, the chairing country of the CIS is Kyrgyzstan.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
CIS FMs to hold meeting in Uzbekistan
In Samarkand…
 Ararat Mirzoyan will go on a working visit to Uzbekistan
This was reported by the RA Ministry of Foreign Affairs...
 Kazakh Foreign Minister Tileuberdi says he sees no risks or threats from Russia
Kazakhstan sees no risks or threats from Russia...
 Moldova to withdraw from number of agreements within CIS
"On this basis, the withdrawal from CIS agreements that are incompatible with our goals will continue...
 New prime minister of Moldova accuses CIS of inefficiency and aims at country's accession to EU
A number of agreements within the CIS do not work...
 RBC: Issue of bank cards increased in CIS member states, including Armenia after Visa and MasterCard left Russia
A number of CIS countries, including Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Belarus, Armenia and Kyrgyzstan, dramatically increased...
Most
Read Viewed
Photos