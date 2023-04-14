News
Armenia Security Council chief briefs OSCE Minsk Group US co-chair on Azerbaijan provocation near Tegh village
Armenia Security Council chief briefs OSCE Minsk Group US co-chair on Azerbaijan provocation near Tegh village
Region:World News, Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Armen Grigoryan, Secretary of the Security Council (SC) of Armenia, on Friday received Luis Bono, US Senior Advisor for Caucasus Negotiations and US Co-Chair of the OSCE Minsk Group, the SC office informs Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Grigoryan briefed on the provocation carried out by the Azerbaijani armed forces near Armenia’s Tegh village on Tuesday, stressing that the only purpose of such actions is to nullify the efforts aimed at Armenian-Azerbaijani peace negotiations. In this context, Bono stressed the need to take constructive steps and stick to the peace process to avoid further escalation of tension.

Also, the secretary of the Armenian SC reaffirmed the commitment of the Armenian side to the negotiation process, and presented Armenia's approaches to the settlement of existing problems.
