GeoProMining Gold develops social cooperation with Ararat region

Governor of Ararat region Sedrak Tevonyan and head of Ararat community Aslan Avetisyan held a working meeting with the management of GeoProMining Gold.
The parties discussed issues related to the current activities of the company, as well as discussed programs implemented in the social sphere in the framework of cooperation with Ararat community. In general, in 2022, the company invested 100 million drams ( 250 thousand dollars) in projects aimed at the social development of the community: infrastructure projects, technical equipment of public utilities, healthcare, culture and sports. An agreement was reached to continue the company's participation in state subvention projects.
“GeoProMining Gold pursues a consistent policy of social and infrastructural assistance to the communities of its presence. Social programs are aimed at improving the educational infrastructure, developing human potential, as well as improving healthcare and environmental protection issues. As a socially responsible company, we will continue not only to fulfill our obligations to state and local budgets, but also take the initiative in the social development of the regions of our presence,” said Anatoly Gogotin, General Director of GeoProMining Gold.
Governor of Ararat region Sedrak Tevonyan thanked the company for cooperation and noted the importance of participation of private companies for the benefit of the socio-economic development of the region.
GeoProMining Gold operates Sotk gold mine and Ararat gold recovery plant.
The company invested in social sphere more than $16 mln