Armenia parliament speaker expresses concern to Ashimbayev regarding Kazakhstan collaboration with Azerbaijan

Speaker of the Republic of Armenia National Assembly (RA NA), Alen Simonyan, on Friday met with the President of the Senate of Kazakhstan, Maulen Ashimbayev, within the framework of the CIS Interparliamentary Assembly (IPA) Council and plenary session in Saint Petersburg, Russia.

The sides documented that the cooperation between Armenia and Kazakhstan is friendly, and its important factor is the active political dialogue at bilateral and multi-lateral format, the NA informs Armenian News-NEWS.am. At the meeting issues of bilateral interest were discussed, stressing the importance of the implementation of the parliamentarians’ joint programs.

Maulen Ashimbayev conveyed information regarding the legislative amendments to be implemented in their country in the near future, as a result of which more flexible cooperation will be outlined with the parliaments of the CIS countries.

The RA NA President presented the tense situation followed the 44-day war in Armenia and in NK and continuing until now. He noted that on April 11, on the territory of the Republic of Armenia, in the part of Tegh village of Syunik region, a group of servicemen of the Azerbaijani armed forces approached the servicemen of the Republic of Armenia under the pretext of clarifying the border checkpoints, provoked from firearm, then also from big caliber weapon and opened fire to the direction of the Armenian positions. The RA NA President added that the servicemen of the RA Armed Forces answered back and defended the sovereign territory of the Republic of Armenia: there are casualties and wounded.

He assured that Armenia is resolute in the advancement of the agenda for establishing peace in our region and actively works with the international colleagues, hoping that the Republic of Kazakhstan also will not be apart in that issue. The RA NA President also expressed concern about the cooperation of Kazakhstan with Azerbaijan on the territories passed under control of Baku because of war.

The sides touched upon the role of the Armenian community in Kazakhstan in strengthening the Armenian-Kazakh relations. The Kazakh colleague underscored the active participation of the Armenian community in the public and political life of the country.