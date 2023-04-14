News
shamshyan.com: Man found dead, car found on train tracks in Yerevan
shamshyan.com: Man found dead, car found on train tracks in Yerevan
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

A mysterious and tragic incident took place in Yerevan Friday, shamshyan.com reports.

At around 12:15am, the operational control center of the Police of Armenia was reported that there was a dead body of a man in capital Yerevan.

The police, patrol officers, and investigators who were dispatched to the scene found the dead body of Yerevan resident Sargis A., 42, at the scene.

A knife, as well as a key used in the event of a car breakdown was found near the body.

And a car was found on the train tracks.

The law enforcement officers believe that the aforesaid man was hit by this car, as the latter’s windshield was completely damaged, and there were traces of blood on it.

021.jpg (146 KB)
