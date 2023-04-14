News
Matviyenko: Russia hopes Armenia-Azerbaijan peace treaty will be signed soon as possible
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics

Russia hopes that the peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan will be signed as soon as possible. Valentina Matviyenko, Chairperson of the Russian Federation Council, stated this after the session of the CIS Interparliamentary Assembly in Saint Petersburg, Russia, reports Sputnik.

"Russia has done everything possible and continues to do everything so that the peace treaty is signed as soon as possible within the framework of the tripartite agreement, which was signed at the time by the heads of the three states. We hope that it will happen as soon as possible," said Matviyenko.
