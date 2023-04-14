Woman who threw umbrella at Armenia premier is charged

Narine Asatryan, the woman who threw an umbrella at Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Malishka village of Vayots Dzor Province on Tuesday, has been charged. Gor Abrahamyan, spokesperson of the Investigative Committee of Armenia, informed this in an interview with Armenian News-NEWS.am.
Abrahamyan noted that the charge was brought under the Criminal Code article on "Interfering with the lawful service or political activities of an official."
The respective preventive measure is prohibition of absence from the country.
According to the police statement on this incident, this 47-year-old woman tried to use violence against PM Pashinyan by throwing an umbrella at him. The woman was detained and then released. Criminal proceedings have been launched into this incident. But Pashinyan does not have any status in this proceeding yet.
Narine Asatryan was displaced from Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh). She had resettled in Berdzor (Lachin) town with her family in the 2000s. The family did not leave Berdzor until August last year, when Berdzor was finally handed over to Azerbaijani control. Asatryan now lives on rent in Malishka village with her husband and seven children.