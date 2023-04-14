Investigative Committee: Criminal proceeding launched into wounded soldier’s case

A report was received from a military unit of Armenia that Private H. S., a soldier of this military unit, had sustained a gunshot wound in the head in a combat position, and according to preliminary data, from a shot fired from under the chin from rifle registered to him, and was taken to the garrison hospital.
He is in severe condition, the Investigative Committee of Armenia informs.
The Investigative Committee has launched a criminal proceeding into this incident, and under the Criminal Code article on causing suicide by carelessness.