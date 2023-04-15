The Danish ambassador was summoned to the Turkish Foreign Ministry: Ankara has made a demand

Turkey condemns the offensive actions in Denmark against the holy Koran and the Turkish flag, so the Turkish Foreign Ministry has summoned the Danish ambassador.
"Such vile attacks under the guise of freedom of speech are unacceptable. We will certainly continue our efforts to confront hate crimes, which are clear examples of xenophobia and hatred of Islam dangerously increasing in Europe. We reiterate our demand to take deterrent measures to prevent such provocations, which continue during the holy month of Ramadan," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
In late March, the Danish ambassador was already summoned to the Turkish Foreign Ministry on the same grounds.