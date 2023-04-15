News
Tigran Abrahamyan: Citizens of Artsakh remain alone in their worries
Tigran Abrahamyan: Citizens of Artsakh remain alone in their worries
Region:Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Politics, Society

“I already have the impression that there is a consensus among the geopolitical forces to deal with regions that provide their vital interests, and we leave our ontological problems and threats hanging in the air," Deputy of the National Assembly of RA Tigran Abrahamyan wrote on Facebook, “The government of Armenia lives its daily life, where the only problem is to protect one's seat at any cost.”

“The citizen of Artsakh remains alone in the midst of his problems and worries, and in these conditions he preserves his home and border, because behind the line of contact the Turks are waiting for the people of Artsakh to weaken and surrender.

Hang in there, Artsakh."
