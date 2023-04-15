News
Suspect of Wakayama incident arrested
Region:World News
Theme: Politics, Society, Incidents

The suspect in an incident in the Japanese city of Wakayama, where the Prime Minister of Japan Fumio Kishida was supposed to deliver a speech, was arrested on suspicion of deliberately obstructing official business, Kyodo news agency reports, citing law enforcement agencies.

The motives for the act are currently unknown.

Earlier, NHK reported that a loud explosion sounded around 11:30 local time near Japanese PM Kishida's public performance after he completed his visit to the Saikazaki Port of Wakayama Prefecture.

The Prime Minister was taken away from the scene of the incident unhurt.
