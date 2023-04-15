Poland receives Bayraktar from Turkey

Poland received the second batch of Bayraktar strike UAVs from Turkey, Polish Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of National Defence Mariusz Błaszczak announced via Twitter.
“More Bayraktars arrived for Polish Armed Forces. The drone tests, which were carried out at the 12th Base of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles in Mirosławiec, have just ended positively.
The first set was delivered in October 2022,” Błaszczak said on Twitter.
In the spring of last year, Poland signed an agreement to purchase 24 Bayraktar strike UAVs from Turkey. They are armed with anti-tank guided missiles.
The total value of the contract was 270 million U.S. Dollars.