Azerbaijan and Iran FMs announce possible continuation of negotiations
Region:Azerbaijan, Iran
Theme: Politics

The Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Iran, during a telephone conversation that took place against the backdrop of tension between the parties, announced the possibility of continuing negotiations and visits. This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan.

Iran and Azerbaijan FMs discussed "problems and misunderstandings" between the two countries after Azerbaijan declared four Iranian diplomats “persona non grata” for "provocative actions", Reuters reports citing Iranian state media.
