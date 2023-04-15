12 patients transported from Artsakh to Armenia, 8 – back in Artsakh

Due to Azerbaijan blocking the only road connecting Artsakh with Armenia, 12 patients with severe oncological and cardiovascular diseases, with the mediation of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), were transported from the Republican Medical Center of the Republic of Artsakh Ministry of Healthcare to various specialized medical centers in Armenia.
Planned surgeries are still not carried out in medical institutions of the Republic of Artsakh.
8 patients transferred to Armenia for treatment under the state order returned to Artsakh escorted by ICRC.
3 children are in the neonatal and intensive care unit of the Medical Association "Arevik".
6 patients remain in the intensive care unit of the CJSC "Republican Medical Center", 3 of them are in critical condition.