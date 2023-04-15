News
ՀայEngРус
Saturday
April 15
USD
388.2
EUR
429.19
RUB
4.76
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Saturday
April 15
ՀայEngРус
USD
388.2
EUR
429.19
RUB
4.76
Show news feed
12 patients transported from Artsakh to Armenia, 8 – back in Artsakh
12 patients transported from Artsakh to Armenia, 8 – back in Artsakh
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics, Society, Incidents

Due to Azerbaijan blocking the only road connecting Artsakh with Armenia, 12 patients with severe oncological and cardiovascular diseases, with the mediation of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), were transported from the Republican Medical Center of the Republic of Artsakh Ministry of Healthcare to various specialized medical centers in Armenia.

Planned surgeries are still not carried out in medical institutions of the Republic of Artsakh.

8 patients transferred to Armenia for treatment under the state order returned to Artsakh escorted by ICRC.

3 children are in the neonatal and intensive care unit of the Medical Association "Arevik".

6 patients remain in the intensive care unit of the CJSC "Republican Medical Center", 3 of them are in critical condition.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia parliament speaker expresses concern to Ashimbayev regarding Kazakhstan collaboration with Azerbaijan
Alen Simonyan met with the president of the Kazakh senate, within the framework of the CIS Interparliamentary Assembly session in Saint Petersburg, Russia…
 Armenia Security Council secretary: International presence needed to resolve many security issues in Karabakh
We have said that we will not negotiate on the Lachin corridor issue; we have the same position now as well…
 Artsakh's Ombudsman expresses dissatisfaction to OSCE chairman for attitude of international community
I have touched upon the policy of ethnic cleansing carried out by Azerbaijan after the establishment of the ceasefire on November 9...
 Lemkin Institute issues statement on Azerbaijan noncompliance with ICJ order to unblock Lachin corridor
Also, it expressed its indignation at the indifference of the international community in this regard…
 Armenia PM to Bujar Osmani: This visit is good opportunity to get familiarized with complicated situation
Nikol Pashinyan received the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Foreign Minister of North Macedonia…
 Karabakh President convenes working consultation, security challenges discussed
Arayik Harutyunyan met with the representatives of the law enforcement agencies…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos