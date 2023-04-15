Bloomberg: New pandemic possible in coming decade

In the coming decade, a new epidemic may spread in the world, for which we must prepare now, Bloomberg News wrote. According to the agency, since viruses are emerging more and more frequently in the world, the probability that a pandemic as deadly as COVID-19 may start in the next decade is 27.5%.
According to the newspaper, this is related to the increase in the number of international trips, climate change, as well as population growth and the threat of animal-borne diseases, so experts are already preparing for a new potential global threat. The authors of the article noted that the rapid spread of H5N1 Bird Flu is cause for concern, even though it has only been found in a few people so far.
It was also noted that there are no vaccines or treatment methods for many high-risk pathogens, such as Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) and Zika Virus, and observations of these infections are not likely to help in detecting the onset of a new pandemic on time, so it is necessary to take measures to prepare for it.