No safety threat to Azerbaijani athletes nor could there ever be

The Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sports of the Republic of Armenia (RA MօESCS) considers the decision of the Azerbaijan Ministry of Youth and Sports and National Olympic Committee to stop the further participation of Azerbaijani athletes in the European Weightlifting Championships held in Yerevan on April 15-23 as problematic from the point of view of sports ethics.
“The Republic of Armenia provided all safety standards from the very beginning, and there were no problems related to the safety of weightlifters who arrived in Yerevan to participate in the championship nor could there ever be.
The incident that occurred during the opening ceremony was resolved very quickly and has nothing to do with the safety of the athletes. All necessary conditions for participation in the competition were fully provided.”