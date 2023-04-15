News
$230 million damage to Artsakh economy due to blockade
Region:Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Politics, Economics


Artsakh has been under blockade for 124 days. NKR InfoCenter has published updated statistics.

The crisis is deepening across the board, from healthcare to agriculture, from transport to energy.

Patients can only be transported by the vehicles of the International Committee of the Red Cross, the number of businesses closing is increasing, and the number of unemployed is setting new records.

860 business entities have suspended their activities, the rest are working with state support or partially.

During the blockade, the economy of Artsakh has suffered a loss of about $230 million causing it's GDP index to decline by over 26 percent.
