RA Ministry of Finance delegation visits Washington

Within the framework of working visit to Washington, the delegation of the Ministry of Finance of Armenia held a series of meetings with the representatives of Citibank and the team of World Bank Health.
Colleagues from Citibank were introduced to the macroeconomic situation in the Republic of Armenia, fiscal and credit policies. During the meeting, the World Bank health team exchanged views on the preparatory work and upcoming steps for a new program planned in the Program-for-Results format.
The delegation of the Ministry of Finance of RA also took part in the meeting of the IMF/WB group including Armenia, as well as in the IMF presentation Regional Economic Outlook: Middle East and Central Asia for the month of April 2023 and the subsequent panel discussion.